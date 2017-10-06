Special events to mark Manufacturing Month

Beginning today, Oct. 6, more than 100 events will take place statewide to celebrate Illinois’ commitment to the past, present and future of manufacturing.

Manufacturing Month, which takes place every October, is a time for manufacturers, educators, students and lawmakers to celebrate the impact of Illinois manufacturing and discuss issues facing our industry. Statewide, Illinois employs more than 572,000 manufacturing employees in more than 450 occupations.

Gov. Bruce Rauner officially marked the occasion with a gubernatorial proclamation that states, “Manufacturing in Illinois has been the historical bedrock of the state’s economy for nearly two centuries.”

“Manufacturing continues to be one of the strongest sectors of our state’s economy, providing good, high-paying jobs to middle class families across the state,” said Greg Baise, president and CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association. “Our manufacturers and their employees are critical to healthy, thriving communities and we welcome this opportunity to celebrate their impact and contributions. We hope this month reminds our leaders in government of manufacturing’s importance to the middle class and inspires more demand for pro-growth economic policy.”

Now in its fifth consecutive year, Manufacturing Month has introduced millions of school boys and girls nationally to the opportunities found in manufacturing careers. As the mass exodus of the baby-boom generation continues from the workforce, manufacturers in Illinois are faced with finding new workers with the right skills for today’s advanced manufacturing environment.

The association’s Education Foundation works with the state’s education system to create pathways for students to begin acquiring specific skills during their high school years. Manufacturing Month events illustrate the wide array of vocational opportunities students can pursue. It’s part of an overall strategy the association pursues to improve the state’s business climate.

As part of those efforts, the association will continue to champion immediate and long-term policy solutions that include meaningful and permanent workers compensation reform, tax code reform, fiscal reform, property tax reform, and a strengthened education and workforce development system.

To join the IMA in celebrating Manufacturing Day, visit mfgday.com/events.

