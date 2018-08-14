Special needs planning attorney celebrates anniversary with Sivia Law

Day

EDWARDSVILLE | Attorney Ashley S. Day is celebrating her fifth year with Sivia Law.

Day continues to bring her legal expertise in guardianship, special needs planning, elder law and education law to both the estate planning and litigation sectors of the firm.

As a former special education teacher, Day is especially qualified to assist with legal issues associated with special needs. Growing up with a brother with special needs provided her first-hand experience with the issues confronting individuals with disabilities and their families.

“I have a passion for stewardship,” Day said. “It’s helping you protect and plan for the people and things that you care about. That’s truly what has fueled my focus on helping families who have loved ones with special needs.”

Day serves as an asset to the special education community by being involved in the local transition planning committees, local transition fairs and supporting several of the community’s nonprofit organizations. She presents free seminars to families, educators and professionals by offering her knowledge on several topics, answering questions and providing resources.

In honor of her work anniversary, Sivia Law sponsored a child, Wisdom, in her name through African Vision of Hope. Day has served as a board member for the organization for the past several years. She and her family have been on mission trips to African countries as part of the organization’s mission — something Day said she truly loves being a part of.

“It truly has been a pleasure to have Ashley as a part of our firm,” said Todd Sivia, attorney at Sivia Law. “She is dedicated to her clients. She has also become a star in servicing her special needs and elderly clients with her advocacy and her advice.”

Day is a graduate of Centenary College of Louisiana and Saint Louis University School of Law. She often shares expertise through a free seminar series with topics such as special needs planning, special needs trusts, understanding government benefits, and guardianship and alternatives.

Sivia Law has been dedicated to protecting what’s important to their clients for more than a decade. St. Louis Small Business Monthly named Sivia Law one of the Best Law Firms in 2017 and Top 20 Businesses in St. Louis in 2014.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter