St. Peters hired as full-time RBGA employee

Alex St. Peters, a graduate of Lewis and Clark Community College and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, will be starting a full-time position at the RiverBend Growth Association in October.

St. Peters first started interning with the organization in January 2017. As an intern he acted as an office assistant and receptionist. In May 2017 he was hired for part-time work as an office assistant, event assistant, marketing and social media coordinator, and (like all the staff at the growth association) helping the RBGA’s membership in whatever capacity he could.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to help the Riverbend region grow during this exciting time, and for the opportunity to connect with our members,” St. Peters said. “I look forward to the journey I am about to begin, and I am excited about the work I will be able to do with the RiverBend Growth Association.”

St. Peters helps coordinate the committees of the RiverBend Growth Association and is the co-chair of the Young Adults Committee. As co-chair, he was able to help the students of the committee raise $5,200. The students then voted on which nonprofit they volunteered with should receive half of the money, and the student with the most involvement with the committee received the other half. The five nonprofits the committee volunteered with were Beverly Farm Foundation, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois, Centerstone, Kreative Kids Learning Center, and The Power of the Giraffe. The money was given to Lauren Walsh of Marquette Catholic High School in the form of a scholarship and Kreative Kids Learning Center in the form of a donation.

“Alex is already a valued member of our team; bringing him on full time will allow him to expand on the meaningful work he is currently doing, specifically with branding the growth association and the Young Adults Committee,” said John Keller, the organization’s president.

As the member communications representative, St. Peters will assist members with press releases and social media, be part of different committees and organizations, and help plan events.

St. Peters is a longtime resident of the Riverbend, residing in Alton. He is a graduate of the growth association’s Leadership Academy, has volunteered at the Boys and Girls Club of Alton, participated in Reach Out And Read with the Alton School District, and is a part of the Upper Alton Association. Through Alton High School’s work-study program, he was an internal marketing intern at Cope Plastics in Alton.

