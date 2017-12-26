State cuts cost for forming and operating LLC

The Illinois Secretary of State’s office on Dec. 20 announced a reduction in fees associated with forming and operating a limited liability company in Illinois.

This reduction went into effect immediately after the passing of Senate Bill 867, signed by Gov. Bruce Rauner. The LLC fees in Illinois were previously among the highest in the nation.

The new law will benefit businesses looking to form in Illinois, in addition to existing businesses with the LLC structure. Previously, the fees to file articles of organization for a new LLC were $500. With the passing of the new bill, the fee is $150. The fees to obtain an annual report were also reduced, from $250 to $75. There were 21 state fees in Illinois that were substantially reduced.

“These dramatic reductions will encourage more business owners to consider starting an LLC instead of a corporation,” said Todd Sivia, a business attorney with Sivia Law. “It really is a win for the business community and I’m excited to see these updates take effective.”

Choosing to form an LLC is the right choice for many businesses. An LLC provides the limited liability features of a corporation but has the tax efficiency and operational flexibility of a partnership.

With the lowering of these costs, it puts LLCs more in line with what corporations currently pay to operate. This adjustment should benefit business owners, local business growth and the overall business landscape in the state.

“This new law will hopefully boost the amount of entrepreneurs and businesses in Illinois,” Sivia said. “This is a positive change and will hopefully keep businesses here. I’ve worked with companies that escape to other states to avoid the high costs in Illinois.” A full list of the new fees can be found on the Illinois Secretary of State’s website or by contacting the Department of Business Services in Springfield at (217) 782-6961. For more information on forming an LLC with Sivia Law, visit the website or call the office at (618) 659-4499 to set up a consultation with an attorney.

