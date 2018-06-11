Store to offer free samples of new frozen coffee product

Who says you have to drink your coffee? Curt Jones, Southern Illinois native and inventor of Dippin’ Dots, changed the way we eat ice cream and has now revolutionized the way we eat and drink coffee.

The 40° Below Company is Jones’ latest venture with the first product line of edible frozen coffee and creamer beads available in the Metro East at Hit n Run stores in Alton, East Alton, Granite City, and Wood River.

40° Below Joe represents a new approach to coffee. The frozen coffee and creamer beads are an all-natural low-calorie frozen treat that provides the caffeine needed to boost your energy.

“40° Below Joe is a unique product that can be eaten cold with a spoon or can be enjoyed traditionally in liquid form by simply adding hot water to the frozen coffee beads,” Jones said.

There are four 40° Below Joe flavors: house blend, hazelnut, vanilla, and French vanilla. The frozen coffee beads are made from roasted South American Arabica beans. The hazelnut and French vanilla creamer beads are created with coconut milk and the vanilla creamer with almond milk.

The 40° Below Company and the owners of Hit n Run, Dwight and Teresa Fowler, invite the public to try this new product from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 16. Free samples will be provided at the Hit n Run store at 900 Edwardsville Road in Wood River.

