Study: Madison County is national leader in warehousing and logistics

Madison County is leading the nation in warehouse and logistics activity, according to a Leadership Council of Southwestern Illinois study. The report identified the economic impact of warehousing and logistics on Madison County. Combined, the Gateway Commerce Center, Lakeview Commerce Park, and the Northgate Industrial Park have an annual economic impact of approximately $1.3 billion. These logistic centers generate approximately 10,000 jobs and almost $445 million in wages. Nearly 4 percent of all employment in Madison County is attributable to the warehousing and storage industry, which is 5.4 times more than the national level. Employment in these industries has increased sixfold since 2001, while total wages paid has similarly increased sevenfold. Between 2012 and 2045, the St. Louis area’s multimodal freight activity is projected to increase by 74 percent.

Annually, the centers produce approximately $50 million in state and local tax revenue. The collective property tax alone is about $6 million per year, with an additional $44 million paid to Illinois, Madison County, and local taxing bodies in income sales, corporate, payroll, and property taxes.

“I think that when people drive by the commerce centers all they see are buildings,” Ohio Northern University dean and economics professor John Navin said. “People would be surprised at the large number of people employed locally in the logistics and warehousing industry, and its tremendous impact on the economy of Madison County.”

The Economic Impact of Warehousing & Logistics on Madison County, Illinois focuses on the Gateway Commerce Center, Lakeview Commerce Park, and the Northgate Industrial Park. Madison County government, the city of Edwardsville, Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois, and St. Louis Regional Chamber sponsored the report. The authors include Timothy S. Sullivan, Navin, and Warren D. Richards of the Department of Economics and Finance at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, School of Business, as well as the James F. Dicke College of Business Administration at Ohio Northern University.

On top of previous and current economic development and growth, the Gateway Commerce Center, Lakeview Commerce Park, and the Northgate Industrial Park still have potential to expand and develop the Madison County area. The Gateway Commerce Center has more than 2,300 acres of developable space. In 2016, Gateway introduced a new Amazon fulfillment center with more than 750,000 square feet of space. The Lakeview Commerce Center is second-largest in acreage and employment. Lakeview has more than 750 acres, with still 350 acres underdeveloped. In recent years, Lakeview completed a $1.5 million infrastructure update. Northgate Industrial Park’s largest tenants include Gateway Packaging, Chestnut Health Systems and Heidtman Steel Products. Northgate provides 700 acres of developable real estate. “Gateway Commerce Center, Lakeview Commerce Park, and Northgate Industrial Park are all prime economic development locations in Southwestern Illinois,” said Ronda Sauget, Executive Director of the Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois. “When these sites are partnered with our multimodal strengths, these locations are even more appealing. It is no surprise to the region that Cushman & Wakefield named Gateway Commerce Center as one of the top 10 hottest locations in the nation.”

