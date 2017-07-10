Susan Gordon-Cress joins Town and Country Banc Mortgage Services

EDWARDSVILLE — Town and Country Banc Mortgage Services welcomes industry veteran Susan Gordon-Cress to the team. Cress has joined Town and Country as a mortgage loan officer in the office at 10 Terra Verde, off Plum Street, in Edwardsville.

Cress comes to Town and Country Banc Mortgage Services from Liberty Bank, where she was assistant vice president, mortgage loan officer and has more than 27 years of experience in mortgage lending.

In her new role, Cress will be responsible for working side by side with individuals and families in the Edwardsville area, providing innovative mortgage solutions.

“We are very excited to have Susan as part of the team,” said Dana M. Dow, President, Town and Country Banc Mortgage Services. “Not only are we adding someone with decades of experience in banking, we’re growing our team by welcoming an active community member with a commitment to people, and a devotion to those who live and work here. We’re proud to welcome Susan to the Town and Country family.”

A resident of Brighton, Gordon-Cress is active in the community as a member of the Realtor Association of Southwestern Illinois, Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce, RiverBend Growth Association and North Alton-Godfrey Business Council.

townandcountrybank.com

