Sweet mart

There’s a new sweet spot in Alton that’s got everyone talking, and the line inside is seemingly never-ending.

Sherry’s Snacks at 2500 College Ave., on the corner of College and Washington in Upper Alton, has been open for almost two weeks, and the response has been nothing short of phenomenal.

Owner Kyle Hulker said when the doors opened July 8, his vendors assured him he was all set up with a month’s worth of inventory.

“It only lasted four days,” Hulker said, much to not only his surprise, but also surprising those who had been servicing other candy and snack retailers for decades.

In order to restock so quickly, Hulker ended up in an overnight run to an Indiana supplier to ensure what the customers at Sherry’s Snacks wanted was back in the bins and on the shelves when the doors opened the next day.

An Alton native, Hulker is not new to business, nor is he new as an Alton business owner. In fact, he opened the Alton Tattoo Shop just a few doors down nearly two years ago. When asked why a candy and snack shop was his next business venture, he said, “The timing was right, and the location was ideal.”

“You hear older people talk about memories they have, memories they made, when they were kids going into the five-and-dimes, at the soda fountains and in the candy stores,” Hulker said. “I wanted to bring those kinds of memories back to kids and families today. The whole time I’ve been here with the tattoo shop, I have thought that other corner spot would be the coolest place for a candy store. So when it became available, I jumped on it.”

The Curly Cone, once a candy shop on Milton Road, was one of Hulker’s favorite neighborhood stops when he was growing up. It had a lot of influence on this latest business venture.

Once he had the lease in hand, Hulker and his helpers had their renovation work cut out for them. Starting in November 2016 and working until the shop opened earlier in July, they ripped out drywall to expose the brick underneath and did a lot of other work to get the storefront ready.

On the building’s exterior, St. Louis sign artists created murals resembling “wall-dogs,” or hand-painted advertisements once part of a bygone era as well.

“All the painting alone took a month,” Hulker said. Most recently, the site housed a vacuum cleaner retail and repair shop.

Hulker named the business in honor of his mother, Sherry. Now in her mid-70s, she resides in Jerseyville and supports Hulker in all he’s doing.

Sherry’s Snacks boasts that it meets “all your sweet needs,” and the selection of treats seems endless.

“We have the best saltwater taffy you can find,” Hulker said. “And the best gummy bears. Whatever you’re looking for, it’s probably here.”

Hulker said “tons” of research went into the product selection. Not only did his own personal favorites influence the product line, but Hulker also researched favorites online and with candy and snack vendors.

Loose candy costs $8.99 per pound, keeping the price at a level nearly everyone can enjoy.

“The average cost with the majority of major metropolitan regions’ bulk candy retailers is closer to $14 a pound,” he said.

In addition to the candy and snacks, Sherry’s Snacks carries an assortment of chocolates.

“We have chocolate turtles and chocolate-covered pretzels as well, along with yogurt-covered pretzels,” Hulker said.

Ice cream is available to enjoy as a cup or a cone but can also be turned into your favorite soda float, such as the Alton Red Bird — Big Red soda with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

There’s also non-sweet options on the menu board, including chili cheese nachos, which one customer said were “to die for,” and soon-to-be added soft pretzels with cheese.

Sherry’s Snacks is open 7 days per week: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

During open hours, you can also contact the store at (618) 433-9200. To keep up with the latest developments and additions, Hulker recommends following the store on Facebook, @SherrysSnacks.

