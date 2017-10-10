Taking selfies

× Expand Photo by David Colburn In late October, Terry Barton will open Big Tee’s Self Storage. Purchasing the parcel of land in June 2016 and breaking ground in May of this year, Barton provides access to a three-building facility with 142 units of various sizes, starting at $39 a month.

GODFREY | In late October, Big Tee’s Self-Storage will open its gate to the public, and owner Terry Barton is glowing with the pride of providing the community with an essential service.

Purchasing the parcel of land - which sits a mile east of Clifton Terrace, and across from Mehlville Dairy - in June of 2016, Barton decided to research the prospect of providing storage units to local residents after reconsidering his initial plan to build condominiums.

“I wanted to do my due diligence and see the feasibility of doing a storage unit,” Barton says. “I went to several seminars, got several books, met several local self-storage unit workers, and decided to go ahead with the project.”

Barton and his crew broke ground in May 2017. Big Tee’s consists of three buildings, with 142 units of various sizes, including: 5’x 10’, 10’x 10’, 10’x 15’, 10’x 20’, 10’x 25’, 10’ x 30’, and 10’ x 40’. The smallest units start at $39 a month.

“As of now, we anticipate opening up our facility after Oct. 20, but we are taking reservations at the present time,” Barton notes.

With large, visible colored doors and easy accessibility from the highway, Barton says that - following his feasibility study - he learned that storage units meet a particular demand in the area.

All units are available on a month-to-month lease with no long-term contract. For security reasons, there is a single entrance/exit which is locked from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Renters can access to their storage unit between those hours by contacting Barton to open the gate.

Barton says 12 security cameras record the property 24 hours a day, dusk-to-dawn lights are mounted on the buildings to cover the facility, and a six-foot fence surrounds the units.

“There is also a security code for each unit,” he adds.

Barton began his career as a contractor in 1966, working on federal contracts on Air Force bases, the International Guard and municipal airports throughout the United States, Cuba, Bermuda, Puerto Rico and the Midway Island. He brings decades of expertise - which includes coordinating sub-contractors and materials, as well as financing - to his current venture.

Being retired for the last 10 years, he says he and his wife, Linda, were looking for a project to enrich their lives.

“There’s also pride in building something that serves as an asset to the community,” says Barton.“In today’s society, people are mobile and switching residence. We’re lucky enough to obtain an abundance of items that have value to our lives, and when we run out of space, we want to put them somewhere where they’re protected.”

Big Tee’s Self-Storage is located at 2735 W. Delmar Ave. in Godfrey. For more information, including unit prices, payment options, and helpful storage tips, visit their website.

bigteesselfstorage.com