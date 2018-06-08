Tarek Samara joins Gori Realtors

EDWARDSVILLE | Metro East-based real estate company Gori Realtors on Friday announced the addition of Tarek Samara to a growing team of realty experts.

A resident of Edwardsville since 2001, Samara graduated from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in 2003 with a bachelor’s degree in political science. Since then, he has become a dedicated investor in the Edwardsville community, owning 17 properties in the area.

Samara has 14 years of experience in commercial property and has been in the restaurant business for 20 years, being the owner of Sgt. Pepper’s Café on Main Street in downtown Edwardsville. He lives in Edwardsville with his wife and two daughters.

Gori Realtors is actively seeking agents. For more information, visit the website, call (618) 659-5565 or email lpontius@gorirealtors.com.

