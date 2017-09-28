GRANITE CITY — From a time when gasoline was 12 cents per gallon and its business consisted of a one-bay garage to today’s full-service auto business employing 5 auto mechanics carrying top-level certifications, 6 tire techs, and 1 oil change specialist, O’Brien Tire & Service Center Inc. has grown and changed with the times to remain a competitive locally owned tire and auto service operation at a time when national chains stores often dominate the business.

When the business opened in Granite City in 1932, its goal was to deliver quality products to customers. Celebrating its 85th anniversary this year, the company attributes its longevity to providing quality products and offering great service at a fair price.

The business has had four owners and many physical transformations since its beginning. James O’Brien originally started the business in 1932. Bruce Marler, one of his employees, took over in 1953. Earl and Marcia Buenger assumed operations in 1970 and expanded it to include a full-service center and warehouse for stock. When they retired in 1992, their sons Scott and Mark began running the business. Scott and his wife, Beth, continue to run the business. Mark retired in 2016. Mark’s son Ryan is also a tire tech at O’Brien, marking the third generation of the Buenger family working with the company.

“We’re the best-kept secret in Granite City,” said Beth Buenger, referring to the fact that despite their longevity and that 40 percent of their business is automotive care, many people still think O’Brien only sells tires.

“We’re the only automotive service center in town carrying approval from both NAPA as well as AAA as an auto care repair facility,” she said. “Our technicians are required to keep up with ASE (Automotive Service Excellence) certification.”

Training and testing for ASE certification are some of the most rigorous in the industry.

O’Brien installs more than 20 brands of tires. It supplies tires not only for personal vehicles but also for commercial and industrial use.

“With our commercial fleet service, we can service vehicles out on the road, if necessary,” Buenger said.

The business performs what Buenger describes as true full-service oil changes.

“We not only change the oil and filter, we check the belts and hoses for wear, the battery, the tires and rotate them on schedule, top off fluids, check your spare, check your brakes and headlights, vacuum the carpets, and clean the windshield,” she said.

O’Brien Service can diagnose and repair any type of automotive problem from brake repair to alignments, exhaust, suspension and emission failures. They also provide a wide range of preventative maintenance work.

While appointments are recommended for service work, Buenger said the business gets walk-ins all of the time.

“The first thing we do is assess whether there is a safety issue with the vehicle,” she said.

They can then take the appropriate course of action based on their assessment.

Buenger said O’Brien Service takes pride in the fact they employ local residents and pay employees industry-competitive wages with benefits. She said the business remains price-competitive while providing people a good place to work.

She emphasized the importance of O’Brien Service providing continuity in the auto care they provide customers.

“Customers don’t have to go one place for tires, another for shocks and brakes, and another for repairs or maintenance work,” she said. “We do it all.”

She said being a local, family-owned business allows them to get to know their customers, and people like the fact they are treated like family. She said word of mouth is a key reason for the business’ strength.

“We have a longtime familiarity with the community that chain outlets do not have,” Buenger said.

The Buenger family has supported and been active in many community-based endeavors over the years, including dozens of church, school, sports and charitable organizations from local city groups all the way to a national level. They have also served as officers and board members for the chamber of commerce and numerous local business, church and charitable groups. Scott and Earl Buenger are both past chairmen of the Healthcare First Scholarship, and Scott remains a board member. O’Brien Service also supports the community by giving many gift certificates to local charities, trivia nights, and fundraisers.

Buenger said as one of the longest-running small businesses in town, O’Brien depends on every new generation to continue to be “a hometown tradition since 1932.” She said it would be wonderful to mark a 100-year anniversary in business, a rare achievement nowadays for a small business.

O’Brien Tire & Service Center, 3924 Nameoki Road in Granite City, is open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. until noon Saturday. They can be reached at (618) 876-7616.

obrientire.com

