The last days of Shop 'n Save

× Expand Many of the shelves are empty at the Granite City Shop ‘n Save. All remaining Shop ‘n Save stores will close by Monday, Nov. 19.

Last month, SuperValu Inc. announced it would be closing all remaining Shop 'n Save stores in the St. Louis and Metro East area by Monday, Nov. 19.

The stores have been part of SuperValu’s discontinued operations and these closures follow the company’s efforts to sell the stores.

“The decision to close the remaining Shop ‘n Save stores was a difficult decision and one that was made only after a diligent and thoughtful review of our options,” said Anne Dament, executive vice president, retail, marketing and private brands. “Unfortunately, we were not able to secure buyers for all of the remaining stores. Our teams and associates should be proud of the exemplary way they have served our customers and the communities through the years.”

Schnucks purchased 19 Shop ‘n Save locations, but the Belleville, Cahokia, and Granite City locations were not on that list. If there are no buyers for these stores, they will become vacant buildings.

Granite City resident Daniel Tucker is not keen on the idea of Granite City having another vacant building.

“There are too many businesses closing in Granite City,” he said. “It’s starting to look like a ghost town, and that’s unfortunate.”

The Belleville and Granite City stores will transfer their pharmaceutical sales to nearby Schnucks stores. The Cahokia location does not have a pharmacy.

After SuperValu made its announcement, liquidation immediately began. Because of varying levels of inventory, some stores may close sooner than others, and it’s not exactly known when the Granite City location will close its doors for good.

Shop ‘n Save employees and managers were not available for comment, but SuperValu external communications and public relations manager Mike Wilken has assured that current employees will not go unassisted.

“Eligible employees at Shop ‘n Save stores affected by this change, and who continue their employment through their end date with the company, may qualify for severance and other transition-related assistance,” Wilken said.

Dania Churovich of Collinsville was sad when she first heard of Shop ‘n Save closing.

“Even though I think Schnucks is good, Shop ‘n Save had great products that I always went back for,” she said. “Especially the liquor, sweets and frozen products. Oddly enough, they offered the best Asian section that allowed me to stay on this side of the river for my Korean cooking. All the other stores can’t give me what they had.”

On the other hand, Morgan Campbell of Granite City is happy to see Shop ‘n Save go.

“I always thought Shop ‘n Save was way too expensive and their products are not that good,” he said. “I hope another, better grocery store chain will take its place.”

