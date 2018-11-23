The new salon in town

× Expand (From left) Rumors on Madison Ave Salon stylist Treva Carpenter and manager Barbie Kalicki

Word on the street is, there’s a new salon in town.

Rumors on Madison Ave Salon, 2775 Madison Ave. in Granite City, is a full-service salon that had its grand opening last month.

“In addition to just doing haircuts, we carry five different coloring systems for corrective coloring, we have a nail station and within the next year, we plan to bring in full-body waxing, facials and a tanning room,” manager Barbie Kalicki said.

Although Rumors may be new to Madison Avenue, it’s not new to Granite City. Kalicki, who has been a hair stylist for 30 years, used to manage the business before moving to Collinsville 15 years ago. Now that she’s back in Granite City, she wanted to bring Rumors back as well.

“I found that Granite City tends to be hair stagnant,” Kalicki said. “There has not been any progression when it comes to hair. I believe in going with the latest trends and knowing what’s going on at bigger hair shows and bringing it back for the clientele. You should not just sit in a chair and let somebody cut your hair. Stylists should have a consultation with their client before touching them. Know their facial shapes; know their hair. Your client knows their hair better than you do the first time they get in your chair. Listen to them and find out what their hair will and won’t do. Work with the client.”

Along with stylist Treva Carpenter, the two have been working nonstop to make Rumors a success.

The response so far from the Granite City community has been positive, and Kalicki says the Oct. 11 grand opening was fabulous. However, a lot of people still do not know Rumors exists. The salon is serving about 30 people per day.

“It has been a little slow, but we just need to get the word out,” Kalicki said. “Hopefully, we will make that number grow.”

Catering to men, women and children of all ages, Rumors is open six days a week, Monday to Saturday, and walk-ins are welcomed. Prices begin at $15 for a haircut and shampoo, but vary for coloring, highlights, waxing, etc. Rumors will sometimes have special deals such as on Veterans Day, when haircuts were free for veterans.

Granite City resident John Ginn is a regular customer.

“I used to play hockey with Treva’s son,” he said. “Rumors is the only place I will go to cut my hair.”

Martha Simpson says she plans to check out Rumors soon.

“My daughter is very picky when it comes to her hair, but she absolutely loved Rumors,” she said. “She told me Treva and Barbie were a delight and that I must check it out.”

Kalicki’s ultimate goal is to make Rumors into a one-stop shop and hire five more people. She and Carpenter are the only two full-time staff members.

“I want Rumors to be a place where somebody can get their hair and nails done and then go into the next room for a massage: full service,” she said.

Rumors has not received one complaint and both Kalicki and Carpenter hope Rumors will benefit Granite City.

“I just don’t see the service being offered to clients like they used to be,” Kalicki said. “When you walk in, there should be somebody there to greet you. There should be somebody there who cares about what is going on with your hair, what’s going on with your day. Consider us Granite’s version of ‘Steel Magnolias.’ We have clients who have ended up homebound. That doesn’t mean they don’t need their hair done. We want to take care of people and their hair. I want people to know our goals and what we’re here for. If you want to come in for a quick cut, come in for a quick cut. If you need more attention that day, by God, you should get more attention that day.”

For more information, follow Rumors on Madison Ave Salon on Facebook or call (618) 877-9884.

