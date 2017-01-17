The Painted Heron closes, leaving its nest on Broadway

On the heels of receiving the inaugural downtown award for Best Christmas Display in December from sponsors Derrick and Kathleen Richardson, The Painted Heron has announced its doors have closed at 605 E. Broadway.

According to its website, owner Julie Elmendorf opened the store July 31, offering consignment, antiques, vintage furniture, custom painted furniture and classes.

The following statement was posted on The Painted Heron’s Facebook page on Jan. 14: “The Painted Heron has closed due to circumstances beyond my control. It is my hope to reopen soon but in the interim everything has been stored in a warehouse. I will be selling items at a discounted price so be sure to ‘like’ and ‘follow’ my page for these specials. Please invite your friends and family to ‘like’ and ‘follow’ my page so they, too, can take advantage of these deals. Discounted prices will only be good until I am able to feather a new nest. If you received a gift certificate for The Painted Heron please message me for refund.”

Jeannine Kelly, the building’s owner, said the location is available now for rent.

