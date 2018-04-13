The Pro File: Q&A with John Keller

× Expand Photo by Melissa Meske John Keller

John Keller grew up in Alton, graduating from Marquette Catholic High School in 1972 and from Benedictine College in Atchison, Kan., in 1976. Following a 38-year career in finance and banking, most recently as regional president of Carrollton Bank in Alton, Keller retired from this profession in 2016. He lives in Godfrey with his wife of 39 years, Cathy.

Named president of the RiverBend Growth Association in March, he had served as interim president of RBGA since December 2017. A 16-year RBGA board member, Keller had served as past board chairman and as a member of the Ambassador Committee. He is a two-time winner of the Chairman’s Award.

How did you get involved in banking?

I always wanted to help people realize their dreams, whether it be homeownership or owning their own business. I felt that banking would allow me to do that, so I entered a training program at the old HFC (Household Finance Corporation), recognized by banks as a great training ground for lenders.

What is the most important thing you have learned since stepping in as president of the RiverBend Growth Association?

There exists such a positive attitude amongst the small business community of our area, so much so that many believe we are on the brink of an economic upturn that we have not seen in years. There is also so much more under the surface that people don’t see, such as the local business community’s support of youth groups such as the Young Adults Committee and the RiverBend CEO (Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities) program.

Why did you choose to make the Riverbend area your home?

Family initially drew me back to the area after college, along with my first job. I quickly learned there is a great sense of community here, including being able to run into folks and talk about local sports, events and business. I chose to stay in the Riverbend area and make it my home because of the wonderful childhood I had growing up here; I wanted to pass those experiences and life onto my children as well.

What is an important piece of advice you can share with the young adults who will become our next generation of leaders?

Leadership is earned, not granted. If your actions inspire others to learn and grow, either as an individual or as an employee, it will be recognized and rewarded.

Can you share a few words about an important mentor in your life?

A most important mentor in my life has been my father, Jack Keller. He owned and operated his own business in Alton for over 40 years. He taught me, “Treat all people with respect and dignity, and you will be successful in business and in life.”

What is one thing that people would be surprised to learn about you?

Probably the fact that I love the game of rugby. I played for four years at Benedictine College, two years for the University of North Dakota Club Team, and two years for the Alton Rugby Club.

