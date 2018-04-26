The Pro File: Q&A with Kandy Young

Kandy Young, a Granite City Realtor with Century 21 Bailey & Co., is a woman with drive. Young’s shift to the real estate market, following a career in the medical field, has proven to be successful within just a year’s time. She was recently awarded a First Year Million award at Century 21’s regional annual banquet. Not only did Young sell $1 million in real estate within her first year as an agent, she surpassed that, selling more than $2 million in the region.

She shares how she got into the real estate business and how it has made an impact on her life.

What prompted you to transition into real estate?

I absolutely love looking at homes; I always have. I have wanted to become a Realtor for about 15 years. Unfortunately, I was just too scared to take the leap and go for it. When I saw the Join our Real Estate Team sign last year and was presented with the opportunity, I just could not pass it up. My husband was completely on board and agreed I should take the risk and follow my dream.

Was there something about Century 21 that stood out to you?

This is a hometown office with hometown people. I knew most of the agents already in the office, including managing broker Tina Besserman. I just felt this is the best place for me. Every time I drove by all the prior years ... I just knew I would work here someday.

What is the favorite thing about your job?

I love meeting new people. I enjoy helping people find new homes. House-hunting has long been a passion of mine, and to be able to share that with others is a blessing.

What awards were you presented at the Century 21 St. Louis Regional Awards Banquet?

I won the First Year Million award, meaning I sold over a million dollars in my first year; the Award of Excellence, due to having 20 or more transactions; and also the Quality Service award. This is mostly from my clients — their good reviews on my service is what contributes to earning this award.

What are your goals for the future with Century 21?

This year I am running for Rookie of the Year. That would be a great honor. My goal is to continue do my very best and try to learn something new each day.

What can you tell people who are buying a home for the first time to ease their minds?

Find a Realtor who has your best interest at heart. Be honest with them from the start and allow them to help you. There are a lot of steps from the beginning to the end of the buying and selling process, and having the right partner to guide you can save on much unnecessary stress.

Have there been significant changes in the market within the last year?

Right now we have more buyers than we have sellers, so for those of you on the fence about selling, do it now. The rates are slowing going back up, so the market is pretty hot on both sides at this time, but that can change as fast as the weather around here.

Who inspires you?

My coworkers, my husband, family and friends. Most importantly, Jesus Christ. I am in awe with all He gave for us.

