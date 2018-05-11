The Pro File: Q&A with Lisa Maag

× Expand Lisa Maag

Lisa Maag is the business and operations manager with Mid America Audiology Group. In her role, she is responsible for insurance contracts, employees, marketing and everything else that comes her way. She retired from a career in medical sales in 2010 and started coming into the Alton office at 1417 Washington Ave. at first to fill in, but her role just grew.

Mid America Audiology Group has clinics in Alton, Glen Carbon, Granite City, Jerseyville, Staunton and Greenville.

Maag is from the East Coast, growing up there, completing two college degrees in biochemistry and microbiology from University of Massachusetts at Amherst, and first launching herself into the professional world before eventually returning to the Midwest.

How did you get involved in hearing health?

My son was diagnosed with autism, and in the beginning, he had multiple issues with language. It looked as if he couldn’t hear us. So, we took him to multiple therapies across the states trying to figure out optimal therapies for him. I think there’s always a reason why you end up in the path that you choose. And what an appropriate business to be in — an audiology practice — after we had been through so many difficulties during his childhood.

With May noted around the country as Better Hearing Month, what are the most concerning things you see in the community regarding hearing health?

There are two standpoints that concern me — from the patient standpoint, then the retail marketing side. On the patient side, there is still a lot of education that needs to happen. We can tell the patient that he or she has a significant hearing loss, but the patient may not be ready to accept it or maybe doesn’t want to accept it.

If you have a hearing loss, it’s so important to address it and not deny it. As we age, it’s like with a muscle — if you don’t use it, you lose it.

On the retail side, it is certainly eye-opening to see the variances from office to office that offer hearing amplification. The standard of care is to get a thorough audiogram by an audiologist, and to also have the chance to consult with an ENT (ear, nose and throat) or internal medicine physician.

What are some of the most important pieces of advice you can offer to readers?

Protect your hearing. Once it’s gone, it’s gone. In high school, from being in marching band to concert band, in choral groups to loud dances, that’s all nice and fun, but the consistency of doing that over and over for an hour or two or more without protecting your hearing starts the whole process of hearing loss. And if you have a hearing loss already, it’s important to protect your hearing from further loss.

Sudden hearing loss is something else and is an urgent situation. You can wake up one day and not be able to hear. You essentially only have 72 hours to bring it back if you have sudden hearing loss. We can do testing in our office, then refer you to an ENT for further treatment.

