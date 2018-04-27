The Pro File: Q & A with Marilyn Carroll

Marilyn Carroll owns and operates Chez Marilyn, a cocktail lounge and restaurant at 119 W. Third St. in downtown Alton. Carroll opened the business in 1999 after operating a hair salon at the location for many years. Chez Marilyn has a complete menu of American dishes for lunch and dinner along with a full bar, a martini menu, an outside patio, catering and live music in the evening.

How did the roots of your business get planted in Alton?

I’ve been in the Alton area most of my life. I’ve owned and operated businesses here since I was 22 years old. I ran a hair salon at this location and when I opened Chez Marilyn, I decided to open it at the same location.

Where did the name Chez Marilyn come from?

The word Chez means “at the home of” so the name welcomes people to my home. A lot of people don’t know how to pronounce it. (Chez is pronounced “shay”)

How has downtown Alton changed since the time you started the business?

At the time I started the business, there were few other businesses in this downtown area. There were a lot of derelict buildings. Since that time, people have put a lot of effort into the area to make it a place people want to come. There are many other businesses in the area now and a lot of people come down here. It is a pleasure to be here.

There were few businesses and almost none owned by women. Do you think you opened the door for others?

I don’t want to take credit for that because a lot of other people have contributed, but yes, I think it may have helped.

What differentiates Chez Marilyn from other businesses in the area?

It has a lot to do with the effort everyone puts into it. The people here work hard. It is a very friendly atmosphere and people have told me it is one that is unique. It is also a place where ladies are encouraged to come and can feel comfortable at.

Do you have any specific recommendations from your menu?

We have a tenderloin kabob that is very popular. People really like the stuffed mushrooms on our appetizer menu. We also have an extensive martini menu unlike any other in town.

What do you think the effect of the Small Business Revolution activity going on in Alton will be?

I think it will help the businesses down here. It’s great publicity. It is something everyone should be very proud of.

How do you feel about the future of downtown Alton?

The area is going to continue to grow. People are recognizing the area for its entertainment and tourism. There is a lot to do here. I think the future is bright.

