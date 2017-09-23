The Telle tale tires

× Expand Photo by David Colburn The Telle Tire crew gathers outside the business following last Friday’s grand opening. They include (from left) technicians Tim Moore and Kyle Yenne, assistant manager Jim Fuhrman, general manager Chris DeSherlia, technician Dylan Cannon, and general service technician Josh Figge. Not pictured are office manager Natalie Robien and President/CEO Aaron Telle.

ALTON — Telle Tire & Auto held the grand opening of its Alton branch Sept. 15 at the former location of Drake Tire & Auto Service.

Despite the change in name, the venue still offers the same services and employees that earned Drake Tire its reputation.

Both the Telle and Drake families have a long history in the St. Louis area. The Drakes began operations in 1935, while the Telles are celebrating their 75th year in business.

“What started as a single Telle operating a single location has grown into four generations of Telles operating six locations,” says Natalie Robien, office manager at Telle Tire and Alton area resident.

Telle Tire officially purchased Drake Tire & Auto Service in May 2015.

“We have great respect for the business and reputation created by the Drake family during their tenure and are honored to carry on the tradition of quality automotive and tire service that was established by them,” Robien says.

Friday’s grand opening allowed the Telle family a chance to introduce itself to the community.

Running from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., the event included food and prizes, such as pens, t-shirts, tire gauges, Blues and Cardinals tickets, a year of free oil changes, a $250 gift certificate, and more.

“At Telle Tire & Auto, our service and focus on creating long-term relationships with our customers is what sets us apart from everyone else,” Robien says. “We are proud to provide one of the strongest and best warranties, with a 3-year, 30,000-mile warranty on our repairs, and a road hazard warranty on all tire purchases.”

These services and warranties are also available at Missouri locations in Richmond Heights, Sunset Hills, Fenton, South County and St. Charles.

Telle Tire has access to more than 300,000 tires locally — with most available for same-day service — and loaner vehicles for customers to use while waiting for repairs.

“We are rolling out a new valet service where the customer can schedule a day and time for their vehicle to be picked up, have the work done and returned to them,” Robien says.

Sporting waiting rooms furnished with coffee bars, snacks, fresh fruit, water and free wifi to keep customers content during their wait, Telle Tire is committed to convenience. Customers can schedule appointments and get quotes from a new website.

Telle Tire is looking beyond the grand opening to the company’s future as a staple of the community.

“We are always looking at opportunities to expand our business, while still providing the same excellent service to the communities we serve,” Robien says. “We want to be active members of the community and be involved in its growth and development. We believe it is important to donate our time to such events.”

With 75 years of experience and a local team everyone knows, Telle Tire is sure to find a warm welcome as it carries on the legacy established by Drake Tire & Auto.

Telle Tire, 1214 E. Broadway, is open 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, visit the website or call (618) 465-8897.

telletire.com/locations/alton

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter