TheBANK’s Neena Frisch graduates from Future Leaders Alliance

EDWARDSVILLE — TheBANK of Edwardsville’s Neena Frisch, Bethalto Center manager, has graduated from the Future Leaders Alliance offered through the Illinois Bankers Association.

The graduation commencement was held during the IBA’s annual ONE Conference at the Embassy Suites in East Peoria on March 2. The 13-month Future Leaders Alliance program is dedicated to enhancing the professional development of promising bank leaders through three primary components: education, community service and networking.

Participants were involved in comprehensive training, which involved attending educational sessions and performing community service. The education sessions covered core topics such as Leadership and Influence, Communication, Team Building, Coaching, Financial Marketing and Branding, Legislative Process, Accounting for Bankers, Asset Liability Management, Regulatory Hot Topics, an online banking simulation, and more.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter