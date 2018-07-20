TheBANK of Edwardsville’s Trust Department named to top 10 list

TheBANK of Edwardsville’s Trust Department was recently named to the St. Louis Business Journal’s Top 10 Largest Trust Companies in the St. Louis area in the publication’s annual Book of Lists.

For its Largest Trust Companies list, the Journal ranked companies by local personal trust assets under management, including personal trust assets and accounts as well as foundations and endowment trusts. TheBANK’s Trust Department was seventh on the list — and the only Illinois-based company to make the top 10 — with nearly $865 million in personal trust assets under management.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be named to the St. Louis Business Journal’s Top 10 Largest Trust Companies,” said Joann Barton, senior vice president of wealth management at TheBANK. “It’s truly a testament to the hard work and dedication our trust professionals show day in and day out.”

The Trust Department oversees a significant amount of client assets and offers a comprehensive array of investment and financial services customized for individuals, corporations, institutions, municipalities, unions, foundations, and police and fire pension plans. The department has been in existence since 1974 and its services include Investment management, trust administration, estate administration, Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs), institutional custodial services, and business retirement plans.

For more information, visit the website or call (618) 692-6242.

