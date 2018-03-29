Throneberry to serve in of-counsel role for Gori Julian & Associates

EDWARDSVILLE — Gori Julian & Associates P.C. has added Michael Throneberry and the Throneberry Law Group to assist Gori Julian & Associates P.C. in its asbestos litigation efforts.

Throneberry graduated from Purdue University with a civil engineering degree. He served as an engineer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and graduated with a master of science in environmental engineering from Marshall University. Throneberry attended law school at Washington University in St. Louis and graduated with a juris doctor. Licensed to practice law in Missouri and Illinois, he began his practice at a firm in St. Louis as a commercial litigation attorney. Today, his energy and the full resources of his law firm focus on aggressive pursuit of compensation for mesothelioma and asbestos cancer victims. The transition stemmed from the aftermath of his father-in-law’s diagnosis and brave but unsuccessful battle with mesothelioma.

Throneberry is a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, Lawyers of Distinction, American Association for Justice and National Asbestos Mesothelioma Trial Lawyers. He is also a Lifetime Charter Member of the Rue Ratings’ Best Attorneys in America, where less than one percent of the lawyers in America have been invited to be members. In the community, Throneberry has volunteered as a high school football coach and served on the board of directors of a nonprofit corporation formed to provide employment opportunities for mentally and physically disabled adults.

The Throneberry Law Group has offices in Illinois, Missouri, and Arizona.

