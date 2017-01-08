Time after time

× Expand Photo by James Moss (From left) Kori Sloan and Diane Sconce have worked together for 15 years and have co-owned My Time Day Spa for a decade. The spa will hold an anniversary celebration next month with specials and discounts.

GODFREY — In December of 2006, Diane Sconce and Kori Sloan made the decision to take the first step in a career face-lift for the pair.

After working together at area spas since 2001, they decided to open their own spa.

“We just wanted to do things our way,” Sconce, an esthetician and permanent makeup artist, said. “We just wanted to have a nice, inviting, warm family place for people to come.”

“We had the same thought process for how clients should be treated and how they should be taken care of,” Sloan, a licensed massage and acu-stone therapist, added. “So it was a common thing and just made sense for us to be us.”

When the duo first opened their business, it was a two-woman team. They offered facials, massages, skin care and waxing.

“It was great; it was easy,” Sconce said. “We worked really well together and always have.”

Three years along, they decided it was time to move to the current location at 13 Rosa Ave., a move necessitated by a growing customer base. Sconce and Sloan estimate nearly 1,000 people have patronized their business in its 10 years of existence.

“We’re constantly busy and constantly growing,” Sloan said. “We’ve had clients for 15 years now, since (Diane and I) started, that have followed us from place to place. And we have new ones that have followed us from the old location to the new.”

After the move, Sconce and Sloan hired four new employees, and have continued to expand the staff. The spa employs five hairstylists as well as an additional licensed massage therapist and a master extensionist, in addition to Sconce and Sloan.

“We have really been very fortunate about who we hire,” Sconce said. “We don’t want ‘drama girls.’ We’re picky about who we bring in and about making sure everybody gets along in the hair salon so we don’t have a lot of high drama or crazy things going on.”

“Whenever (someone) walks in the door, it’s like ‘Hi, so and so,’” Sloan said. “It’s very welcoming. Everybody just jumps in and everybody knows everybody and can sit and have conversations.”

The growth of the staff has come with an expansion in services. Customers can now also choose among hair care services such as cuts, styles, perms and color.

Even with the increase in options, Sconce and Sloan said their most popular services remain facials and massages, which the co-owners both continue to provide.

“I think it’s really based on the comfort level and the experience that we have between the two of us,” Sloan said when explaining the popularity of the services. “We’re really upfront with people and I think people appreciate that. If we think you need something, we tell you, but we’re not pushy about it by any means. We just guide you where we think is best for you.”

For the 10-year anniversary, Sconce and Sloan will have an open house from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.

The open house will feature service specials that carry into the next week, meaning customers can book it that day and get the service done within the next week for a discount. More details will soon be available.

Normal business hours for My Time Day Spa are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call (618) 208-3479.

mytimedayspa.net