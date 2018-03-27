Todd Sivia certified through leadership organization

Todd Sivia announced his recent certification through the John Maxwell Group.

The organization has a long and successful history, training more than 5 million leaders in 174 countries and working with organizations such as the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, the National Football League, and the United Nations. Maxwell’s “The 21 Irrefutable Laws of Leadership” has sold more than 2 million copies and is used by business leaders across the globe.

“I’ve found in helping businesses transition, there’s a need to teach leadership,” Sivia said. “Being able to offer leadership to the transitioning leaders and support staff is crucial in keeping the business successful. In our law firm, we want to offer our clients as many resources as possible for them to maintain and exceed their business success.”

While many individuals think leadership is a gift that some have and some don’t, John Maxwell defines leadership, providing purposeful ways to grow and improve leadership skills, and begin to cultivate a mentality primed for improvement and growth.

“I’ve seen a lack in leadership principals in many companies,” Sivia said. “Now I can offer Mastermind groups to help address business dilemmas with a community of business leaders and owners. The topics discussed affect several companies in several industries, and having a group of peers to brainstorm solutions with is quite a luxury.”

Sivia is also a certified exit plan advisor and certified exit planner, allowing him to incorporate new planning techniques and problem-solving solutions to help business owners and their families achieve all aspects of their personal and professional goals.

His law firm, Sivia Law, has also received accolades throughout the years. St. Louis Small Business Monthly named Sivia Law one of the Best Law Firms in 2017 and Top 20 Businesses in St. Louis in 2014. Sivia was named to the Super Lawyers Rising Stars in Illinois list the past four consecutive years.

