Tom Morrissey elected chair of Challenge Unlimited board

Challenge Unlimited President and CEO Charlotte Hammond and Board of Directors Chairperson Tom Morrissey

The Challenge Unlimited Board of Directors on Sept. 17 elected Tom Morrissey of Alton as chairperson.

Morrissey has served on the board since 2015 and has demonstrated a deep commitment to the $32 million organization’s mission and values of assisting people with disabilities to live, work and participate in their communities.

“I am excited to be a part of the CU organization and continue to grow and be a positive force for the 600-plus clients we serve,” Morrissey said.

Morrissey’s election has been met with a positive response from the Board of Directors and the organization’s senior management team.

“I am pleased to welcome Tom as our new chairperson,” said Charlotte Hammond, president and CEO of Challenge Unlimited. “Tom brings a wealth of experience and expertise working with nonprofits and has been a tremendous asset to our organization as we further our mission of providing meaningful work to people with disabilities.”

Morrissey has 22 years of nonprofit experience serving on the board at Marquette Catholic High School in Alton. He is a trustee at Ss. Peter and Paul Church in Alton, as well as parish council president and board member prior to being appointed trustee.

Morrissey has been employed for 19 years at BJC Health Care in the Revenue Cycle Management Department as a lead member of the claim status team. He resides in Alton with his wife of 25 years, Patty. Together they have three children, Anna, 24, Claire, 23, and Tommy, 20.

Morrissey said he looks forward to his new role.

“I am confident that we will continue our track record of being a leader in our industry, creating a diverse and inclusive pathway for people with disability,” he said.

