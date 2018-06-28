Travelers’ reviews boost Alton hotel

Alton KG Management LLC on Thursday announced its Best Western Premier Alton-St. Louis Area Hotel received the 2018 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence.

Now in its eighth year, the achievement celebrates hospitality businesses that have consistently achieved great traveler reviews on TripAdvisor over the past year. Certificate recipients include accommodations, restaurants and attractions all over the world that have continually delivered a quality customer experience.

“Best Western Premier Alton St. Louis Area Hotel is honored that our hotel has earned the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence,” said Patty Rotermund, the hotel’s general manager. “There is no greater seal of approval than being recognized by our customers. With the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence based on customer reviews, the achievement is a remarkable vote of confidence to our continued business success and commitment to service excellence.”

“TripAdvisor is excited to announce the recipients of the 2018 Certificate of Excellence, which celebrates businesses that have consistently received strong praise and ratings from travelers, ” said Heather Leisman, vice president of industry marketing at TripAdvisor. “This recognition allows us to publicly honor businesses that are actively engaging with customers and using feedback to help travelers identify and confidently book the perfect trip.”

The certificate takes into account the quality, quantity and recentness of reviews submitted by travelers on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period. To qualify, a business must maintain an overall TripAdvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, have a minimum number of reviews and must have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least 12 months.

