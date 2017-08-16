Treasured memories

EDWARDSVILLE — Oscar Wilde once said, “Memory ... is the diary that we all carry about with us.”

Recollections like that of a child’s birth, a first love’s kiss, or even visions of a Christmas morning long ago, when Santa was particularly generous, fill its pages.

But what happens when those pages start to fade in spots and fray at the edges?

Those at Ruth’s House Memory Care of Edwardsville, a boutique memory care facility which opened its doors July 10, are equipped with answers for those affected by Alzheimer’s, as well as other forms of dementia, and their families.

“Ruth’s House staff is specially trained by the Alzheimer’s Association,” said Sara Hoelscher, community relations director for Cedarhurst Memory Care and Ruth’s House. “We care for all different levels of Alzheimer’s, and other forms of dementia, including, but not limited to, Lewy bodies, Parkinson’s, frontotemporal lobe, and vascular dementia.”

Located on 18 acres adorned with trees and fragrant garden paths, Ruth’s House staff members focus on what is referred to as patient-centered care when it comes to their residents.

“Patient-centered care is knowing each resident on a personal level — what was their profession, their likes and dislikes, their hobbies, favorite foods, daily routine,” Hoelscher said. “We then set up a customized program to meet their personal needs and goals. This allows us to empower our residents with choices that make their lives as fulfilling and rewarding as possible.”

Residents are encouraged to express personal tastes by being given the opportunity to furnish their private suites with their own furniture and décor. Residents also are provided their favorite home-cooked meals daily, as well as activities that will interest them and stimulate their minds.

Along with 24-hour nursing care, Ruth’s House provides residents with on-site physical therapy, speech therapy, and occupational therapy to assist them with other complications caused by dementia, in addition to memory loss.

“The mind, as well as the body, can be affected by dementia,” Hoelscher said. “Depending on the type of dementia, one can experience a shuffling of the feet, tremors in the hands, stiffness in their muscles, difficulty swallowing, incontinence, confusion, anxiety, and frustration.”

Residents also have weekly access to music therapy and pet therapy, as well as book club, Bible study, and church services.

It’s not just residents who experience the effects of Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. At Ruth’s House, special care is given to residents’ families by including them and making them an active part of their loved one’s treatment.

“Ruth’s House encourages family involvement through discussing their loved one’s care plan, monthly meetings with the management team, supplying information for local support groups, and family day special activities,” Hoelscher said.

When all is said and done, though, it’s all about providing the residents of Ruth’s House Memory Care with the best quality of life possible, in spite of their challenges.

“The Ruth’s House vision is providing those living with Alzheimer’s, and other related dementias, a loving home environment with customized programs that create happiness and a sense of purpose, for each individual resident,” Hoelscher said.

The facility is named in memory of Ruth Jennings, the grandmother of Cedarhurst Memory Care owner Joshua Jennings.

For more information, contact Ruth’s House at (618) 650-9280.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter