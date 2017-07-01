Treating clients like family

WOOD RIVER — Liz Louis is the agency business consultant for Farmers insurance offices across the entire Southern Illinois area.

She says when Farmers opens a new office, they look for an agent who’s involved in the community.

Benjy Bomkamp Insurance Agency opened in May, and Bomkamp fits that description perfectly. The area native has coached and volunteered for church and sports teams for years.

Residents and members of the Wood River City Council attended a grand opening ribbon-cutting June 23 at the new office location in Wood River, and Bomkamp even grilled food for the event.

“We’re lucky to have Benjy come in here and open this business,” Councilman Tom Stalcup said.

Referring to the city’s stated goal of revitalizing the Wood River business district, Stalcup said this was “a good first step”.

Bomkamp taught school for 16 years until deciding to open the insurance office. He said he hopes to leverage his teaching skills to help customers understand their insurance needs and options.

“I bring the teaching side to insurance,” he said.

Noting insurance can be complicated, he said his goal is to treat people like family rather than like clients.

“We offer a suite of products comparable to any you can get anywhere,” he said.

Louis said Farmers’ agents are what differentiates the company from other insurance firms. She said Bomkamp is a positive role model for the community.

Louis said Farmers is the third-largest insurance company in the country with $32 billion in assets.

“It’s a very strong company,” she said.

Bomkamp said he is also eager to give back to the community and be part of the revitalization of the city’s business district.

“I’m a proud member of the community,” he said. “I want to be here improving things.”

The new office can offer home and auto insurance as well as insurance for boats and recreational vehicles. Business and renters’ insurance is also available, as well as umbrella insurance and life insurance.

Bomkamp emphasized he can help people look at ways to save money.

“I want the customer to benefit when they see me,” he said.

He said even if customers decide to do business elsewhere after talking to him, he wants to make sure their conversations benefited them.

The office is open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Special appointments are available upon request. The office can be reached at (618) 471-9100.

farmersagent.com/bbomkamp

