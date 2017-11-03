TripAdvisor honors Best Western Premier Alton St. Louis Area Hotel

× Expand The exterior of theBest Western Premier Alton St. Louis Area Hotel in Alton

ALTON — Best Western Premier Alton St. Louis Area Hotel, an Alton KG Management LLC property, has received the 2017 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence.

The achievement celebrates hospitality businesses that have consistently achieved positive traveler reviews on TripAdvisor over the past year. Recipients include accommodations, restaurants and attractions throughout the world that have continually delivered a quality customer experience.

“Best Western Premier Alton St. Louis Area Hotel is honored that so many of our hotels have earned the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence,” said Patty Rotermund, the hotel’s general manager. “There is no greater seal of approval than being recognized by our customers. With the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence based on customer reviews, the achievement is a remarkable vote of confidence to our continued business success and commitment to service excellence.”

“TripAdvisor is excited to announce the recipients of the 2017 Certificate of Excellence, which celebrates hospitality businesses that have consistently received strong praise and ratings from travelers,” said Heather Leisman, TripAdvisor’s vice president of industry marketing. “This recognition allows us to publicly honor businesses that are actively engaging with customers and using feedback to help travelers identify and confidently book the perfect trip.”

The Certificate of Excellence takes into account the quality, quantity and recency of reviews submitted by travelers on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period. To qualify, a business must maintain an overall TripAdvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, have a minimum number of reviews and must have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least 12 months.

For information about the hotel, call (618) 462-1220.

