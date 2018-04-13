Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce reaches 500 members

The Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce is celebrating reaching 500 chamber members.

“This is something that we have strived for the last couple years,” said Dawn Mushill, executive director of the chamber. “Our members are the best, and bringing all of these businesses together means a stronger business community.”

What does the chamber do? It is a 501c6 nonprofit organization funded through membership dues, sponsorships, tourism funding, non-dues revenues, and donations. It works with the business members to help grow their businesses, promote their businesses and provide opportunities within the community to show off their businesses. It also provides networking opportunities each month so businesses can look for business-to-business partners. The chamber is working on educational and training opportunities, more promotional opportunities for businesses and new community events.

The chamber serves members in many ways — through connecting the member businesses, promoting the member businesses and also providing networking opportunities. They serve the community through organizing free community events such as the Community Expo, Troy Family Summer of Fun events, Troy City Wide Garage Sale, E-cycle Day and also promotion of other community events. In addition, the chamber provides new resident packets, serves as an informational resource for questions, works with the Triad School District to assist in a variety of ways and also provides resources such as a community calendar, job opportunities and more.

“We are always looking for new ways to serve both our members and the community,” Mushill said. Anyone with ideas can contact the chamber office at (618) 667-8769.

The chamber is governed by a 14-member Board of Directors and serving as president this year is Deanne Stegeman of Country Financial.

“I joined the chamber when my business was a few years old, and I find the friendships I’ve made through chamber events are an invaluable part of doing business in my community,” Stegeman said. “You become a resource to connect your clients to the goods and services they need. It’s much better than any online referral list, in my opinion.”

Ambassadors are also a huge part of the chamber’s success. The Ambassador Committee has two lead ambassadors — Mark VanZeyl of Bullseye Promotions and Ryan Sautman of Just4You Insurance. The ambassadors assist at networking events, welcome new members and attend ribbon-cutting ceremonies .

The chamber office is at 647 E. U.S. Highway 40 in Troy, a location providing good access to all four communities.

“In 2009, we approached Maryville about adding them to the Troy chamber,” Mushill said. “In 2011, we spoke with St. Jacob and finally, in 2013 the chamber added Marine.

“That is a long phone greeting — for sure,” Mushill said, laughing. “All four communities bring their own flair to the chamber, and we are honored that all four communities are so supportive of the chamber.”

The Chamber has no borders: if it can assist any business, no matter the business’ location, the chamber can help the business. The chamber encourages members to join their community chambers as well.

“I think the biggest misconception of chambers is that you can only be part of the chamber for which your business is located,” Mushill said. “Really, if you think any chamber can benefit your business, give it a try.”

Recently, the Chamber added a digital billboard on Interstate 55/70, with another one coming on Interstate 270. It has also added a wrapped chamber car that is an eye-catching green color people can see from a long distance. The chamber’s website has been revamped to include a responsive site, which is good for cellphone usage.

In addition to Mushill, the chamber has a full-time marketing and event coordinator, Travis Stutsman; a part-time membership coordinator, Jessica Hutt; and a part-time accounting coordinator, Kim Lange. This semester, the chamber will hosting its 190th college intern. The interns are offered the opportunity to do real-world work at the chamber, including attending networking events, designing fliers, writing press releases, updating the website and even taking out the trash.

“Our interns are well-rounded once they finish their internship,” Mushill said. “At that point, they have made many contacts with members about future employment.”

For an ongoing 500-member campaign, chamber members will promote the 500 members, in their own way. For more information, visit the website (www.troymaryvillecoc.com) or stop by the office.

