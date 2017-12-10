Tutus under the tree

ALTON — Opportunity came knocking recently one day, and DK Dance Productions owner Darci Ward answered.

The Jerseyville native has run her first upscale dance studio in Florissant, Mo., for several years now. And when the ideal setting for a second studio presented itself, she opened up the dance floors at 2600 State St.

Ward took possession of the new Alton studio’s location Nov. 1, and classes started up five days later. Ward said the 3,000-square-foot location is still in its infancy, but the response has been tremendous after only a month.

“We plan to offer the same classes as our Florissant location,” Ward said. “We’re just not at the same volume yet. We have over 90 class options there, and we are running in the 40s here with our number of classes.”

Just in time for the holidays, DK Dance Productions has launched its Tutus Under the Christmas Tree promotion.

“We invite parents to give the gift of dance to their children for Christmas,” Ward said. “With the purchase of a class, you will received a specially boxed tutu and dance shoes from us to place under your tree. This also allows your child to come in and try out dance first and see if they like it. We’ll figure out where their interests lie and go from there.”

DK Dance Productions offers classes for just about everyone. They have morning tumbling classes, with Mommy and Me for parents and children from 12 to 18 months and their Toddler Move and Groove for 18 months to 3 years old. Regular dance classes begin at age 3 and run up to age 18.

The regular dance class offerings help any age student learn to dance: ballet, tap, jazz, pointe, contemporary dance and hip-hop. Instructors also work with students on tumbling, acro, musical theater, pom poms and cheer. DK Dance Productions’ studios specialize in teaching every style of dance from the most beginning and recreational levels all the way to competitive dance. Both the Alton and Florissant studios provide everything needed for a safe learning environment for all levels of dancer, including state-of-the-art flooring. There are three studio rooms and eight instructors at the Alton location. A couple of the Alton instructors also teach at the Florissant studio.

Adult classes will be introduced to the Alton studio schedule in January.

“We will offer classes that also encourage adult fitness,” Ward said. “We’ll incorporate dance like hip-hop, barre, and more to get you to that six-pack ab.”

What sets DK Dance apart from other studios?

“Our culture, our main values,” Ward answered. “We provide opportunity, structure and discipline to our students. Continued progression in a student’s development is important as well. We aren’t focused on having great dancers. We want great students who dance.”

“We have exceptional, highly trained teachers here. Our instructors are trained, and continually train, in New York City, Los Angeles, and at professional dance industry conventions every year,” Ward said.

“I also have a phenomenal management team. Tabi Young, from Alton and now residing in Wood River, heads all the tumbling and acro programs. She is my studio administrator. Tabi worked with the Alton High School cheer squad for many years. She and Mary Gegg have been with me for 12 years now. Mary developed our SPARK program, which works with autistic and other children with special needs. We all grew up as dancers.

“Tabi and Mary often say I’m a kite because I come up with all the big ideas,” Ward said, laughing. “And they are the kite’s strings, bringing me and my big ideas back down to earth and reality.”

At the Florissant studio, there are two chapters of the National Honor Society of Dance Arts — a middle school and a high school level. Ward also plans to bring the chapters to the Alton studio.

“Our students involved in National Honor Society choose to train and participate in competitive dance here over being involved in any extracurricular activities at their schools. We want to recognize them for that sacrifice, their commitment and hard work. They are expected to maintain an exceptional work ethic, high GPAs, and fundraise for local charities — along with ongoing excellence in competitive dance.”

Other near-future plans include the startup of a competitive dance team out of the Alton studio.

“We have a highly successful team at our Florissant studio year after year,” Ward said. “We plan to start up an Alton team in the summer next year.”

Another distinctive feature in the works will come out of having a male hip-hop dance instructor on staff.

“We are looking at ways to further our outreach and bring in more male dance students,” Ward said. “We might even, at some point, have a camp or once-a-month class exclusive to just them.”

Both locations offer an extended creative performance outlet to their dancers as well, with their DK Stars team, availability to perform at community-based events.

“The role of our DK Stars team is to further develop and strengthen the skills and love of dance in our dancers,” Ward said. “It is a stepping stone for them — a public outlet outside of class, but not yet at the competitive dance level.”

The DK Stars are available to perform at events such as festivals, parades, sporting events, and community-based programs. Their performance is provided at no charge to event organizers.

DK Dance’s Florissant studio students will perform at Holiday Spectacular at 6 p.m. Dec. 16 at Lewis and Clark Community College. Tickets are on sale for $8 per person. Attendees can enjoy a night out while previewing what DK Dance Productions has to offer. Another dance experience is set for Valentine’s Day, with the Alton studio’s first Daddy-Daughter Dance. More details will be available soon.

Ward said the studio’s hours start at 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. In January, the schedule will change to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 9 a.m. until noon Saturdays. For information, visit their website, call (618) 433-9774, or email info@dkdancepro.com.

