Twistin’ the years away

GRANITE CITY — In May 1977, Jimmy Carter celebrated his first 100 days as president, “Star Wars” made its debut in movie theaters and a new ice cream shop was open for business at 2649 Madison Ave.

The new place was called Mr. Twist Ice Cream and Sherbet. It was originally Dairy Queen before husband and wife Felix and Mary Urioste bought the property from the original owner.

“The people who owned this place would never sell it,” Felix said. “They used to just lease it. Mary and I bought it from them and they became our sole property.”

Since then, Mr. Twist has been a landmark in Granite City. Every year from April to October, many people from Granite City and states such as Missouri, Texas, Colorado, New Jersey, Tennessee and Alabama would come by Mr. Twist to purchase its homemade ice cream and sherbets.

“It’s been a great 40 years,” said Felicia Urioste, the owner of Mr. Twist and the daughter of Felix and Mary. “We have seen so many children get their first ice cream.”

The shop will dedicate its 40th year of business to one of its important staff members — Mary Urioste. She died on April 12 at age 80.

“The day my mom died, I came straight here and worked and worked straight for a week,” said Felicia, who has been working at Mr. Twist since the first store opened in 1977. “I was with her for 12 days at the hospital. I knew she told me to be strong; I did a great job after all of these years, she knows it’s been run right and get back to work.”

Mary and Felix were married for 62 years.

“She was quite a lady,” Felix said.

Felix was originally from Colorado before he became a co-owner of Mr. Twist.

“I was here in 1950 and I came to visit my brother from overseas,” he said. “He had got stationed at the depot. I was 15 and he asked me if I wanted to spend a summer in Illinois. I stayed that summer in Lincoln Place. I came with a bunch of guys over here. I didn’t think anything of it, but my wife, Mary, made an agreement that as long as our kids were going to school and they were young, she’ll be at home and she was. When Felicia got to be around 13, I said I’d better get a place so she can run it on her own in case something happens to me. When this place came up, we bought it. It was great.”

Felix said during the shop’s 40-year history, his wife taught the employers to have great customer service.

“She taught them a lot,” he said. “She taught them that customers are number one and you’ll be genuine with a big smile and give them a thank you, make them feel like you’re special, and she did. She taught these girls a lot of values most of them didn’t know.”

The shop was closed for two days on April 19-20 for Mary’s memorial. Felicia said the shop got a lot of support from the community after the passing of her mother.

“The community has been outstanding,” she said.

The business is already making plans for its 40th anniversary. It will have a street party with food and music this summer and it will have its fifth annual Guns and Hoses Fundraiser on May 27.

“I’ve got 40 years of girls coming here to the party,” Felicia said. “The girls who worked here from the very beginning to today will be at our big party.”

Felicia said her goal is to continue making Mr. Twist a popular destination for ice cream lovers.

“I’m going to continue our traditions of taking care of our customers because they’re number one,” the owner said. “I’m going to add more flavors of ice cream. Our sherbets are our biggest thing and the most popular, especially strawberry ice cream in the holidays. My kids are number one.”

Lainey Antorino of Granite City has been a Mr. Twist customer since 2005. She said she’s thrilled the business is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

“It’s absolutely amazing,” she said. “It goes to show that it has a great product and they’re just the best people.”