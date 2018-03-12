Two join St. Louis firm

Christine Lips of Fenton, Mo., and Michael Stolze of Godfrey have joined Byrne & Jones Construction as accounting assistants.

Byrne & Jones is a diversified St. Louis civil site contractor serving clients through six divisions: concrete, sports, asphalt, soil stabilization, marine, and micro-surfacing.

Lips received her degree in business administration and management and a minor in mathematics from the University of Missouri St. Louis. Stolze received his degree in accountancy from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

Founded in 1976, Byrne & Jones Construction builds and maintains parking lots, roads and highways, athletic fields, running tracks, tennis courts, underground drainage systems and paved surfaces and performs a variety of marine construction.

