Two named to Illinois Emerging Lawyers list

Layloff and Salger

Gori Julian & Associates P.C. partner Sara Salger and attorney Christopher T. Layloff have been named Illinois Emerging Lawyers. Law Bulletin Media has compiled this list of outstanding lawyers based on surveys mailed to all Leading Lawyers in the state.

Salger was named as an Emerging Lawyer by her peers. Working at Gori Julian & Associates since the firm’s inception, Salger is licensed to practice law in Illinois and Missouri. She is involved in her community, serving on the board and involved in numerous local charities and groups. She regularly volunteers her time and speaks to high school law classes. She was most recently recognized as one of the National Trial Lawyers Top 40 Under 40 for the fourth consecutive year.

Layloff was named as an Emerging Lawyer based on recommendations from other practicing attorneys. Only attorneys most often recommended and later approved by the advisory board are selected. Layloff is a member of multiple national and local bar associations, has co-authored many published works, and speaks on legal issues to unions, retirees, and other lawyers. He is driven to help those who are hurt or injured. A Granite City native, Layloff lives in Madison County with his wife and daughter.

Less than two percent of lawyers licensed in Illinois younger than 40 are recognized as Emerging Lawyers.

