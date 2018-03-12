U.S. Steel increases earning projection

U.S. Steel Corp. expects to earn $1.7 billion this year after restarting a blast furnace and steelmaking facilities at Granite City Works.

In its full-year 2018 guidance, released Monday, the company states it expects to ship 100,000 tons per month from the Granite City plant once the restart process is completed in approximately four months. The company announced March 7 it would restart one of two blast furnaces and recall some 500 laid-off workers.

According to a Reuters article, the company previously forecast earnings of $1.5 billion. The numbers don’t include interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Net earnings for 2018 are expected to be $885 million.

The press release cites improved market conditions after President Donald Trump’s order to impose 25 percent steel tariffs. The tariffs, set to take effect later this month, exempt Canada and Mexico.

“The company expects the benefits from these actions will be primarily reflected in our results in the second half of the year, as recent price changes become more fully realized for spot and contract volumes, and shipments increase from Granite City Works,” the press release states.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter