United Methodist Village is RBGA’s Small Business of the Month

The RiverBend Growth Association has named United Methodist Village Senior Living Community its Small Business of the Month for March.

The association selects a small business to honor each month based on a scoring system that awards points for number of years in business, number of employees, overcoming adversity and community service. For information on United Methodist Village, contact them at (618) 466-8662 or visit their website or Facebook page.

The public can nominate businesses for the award by using the form on this page.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the chamber of commerce and economic development organization for the 12 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information, visit the website or call (618) 467-2280.

