Walton Telken LLC hires new attorney

Adam W. Bragee has joined Walton Telken LLC in the firm’s Edwardsville office.

Bragee has extensive litigation experience that encompasses personal injury, workers’ compensation, mass tort, and social security disability cases. He has represented clients throughout Illinois who have been harmed by unsafe workplace conditions and the negligence of others.

“Adam is an enthusiastic, dedicated and talented attorney,” firm partner Troy Walton said. “His dedication to the law, his clients and our community made him an exceptional fit with our office. We are excited to have him join our team and are certain he will continue to provide the aggressive yet compassionate representation that our clients have come to expect.”

His practice will focus on personal injury, workers compensation, and Social Security disability cases. He is committed to helping injured clients obtain maximum compensation for their injuries.

“My clients are going through a tremendous amount of stress and pain,” Bragee said. “It is a privilege to fight on their behalf while they focus on their health and recovery. Unlike others, Walton Telken’s approach allows me to aggressively advocate for them all the way to trial, if necessary.”

Before joining Walton Telken, Bragee worked at a national law firm representing injured individuals and their families.

Bragee is a graduate of Southern Illinois University School of Law and Southern Illinois University College of Business. He is a member of the Madison County Bar Association, where he serves as treasurer. He and his wife, Alison, reside in Glen Carbon and are parishioners at St. Boniface Catholic Church.

