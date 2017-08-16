Way of the "A"

Following a monthlong renovation, the Glen Carbon Aldi store reopened to customers Aug. 7.

A grand opening ceremony Aug. 11 introduced customers to the changes.

“The remodeled Glen Carbon store has six aisles and about 11,361 square feet of selling space,” said Rob Jeffries, Aldi O’Fallon Division vice president. “We’re proud to bring the new look of Aldi to shoppers who know and love us in Glen Carbon, plus new fans.”

The store offers a larger selection of fresh products plus customer favorites such as organics, gluten-free foods, and premium baby items. The expanded produce area includes fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables as well of special offerings. There is also an expanded dairy and bakery section, featuring fresh-baked goods sure to please consumers.

“The Glen Carbon store is part of the $1.6 billion nationwide plan to enhance more than 1,300 Aldi stores in the United States by 2020,” Jeffries said. “The St. Louis region will see 37 stores remodeled, representing a $49 million plus investment into the region.”

All of the new stores feature a revamped look meeting the customers’ desire for a modern and convenient shopping experience. The renovations boast a modern design, open ceilings, natural lighting and environmentally friendly building materials, including recycled materials, energy-saving refrigeration, and energy-efficient LED (light-emitting diode) lighting.

General Manager Tom Hellrung is ready to welcome his customers back to the store. He encourages the region’s residents to take the time to stop in and explore what Aldi has to offer.

New customers should be aware of what the company calls “the Aldi way.”

Stores offer carts that require a quarter in a locking system to release. The quarter is returned when the cart is returned to the rack, which helps reduce prices at the store by reducing a need for cart retrieval. In addition, customers can bring their own bags to the store, in the form of reusable bags or their preference, or they will need to purchase reusable bags at the checkout.

The stores feature must-have items for weekly shopping. There are also items offered on a limited-time basis, so Aldi encourages consumers to “buy it when you see it, because it may not be there during your next visit.”

The Glen Carbon store, one of eight in the Southern Illinois region, is at 16 Cottonwood Road in Glen Carbon. It’s open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter