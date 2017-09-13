Werts Welding donation enhances truck driver training at L&C

× Expand Photo by Laura Inlow, L&C Media Services Werts Welding & Tank Service Inc. of Wood River has donated a 1989 Heil 9,200-gallon tank trailer to Lewis and Clark Community College’s Truck Driver Training program. Pictured are L&C Program Coordinator Harry Nelson, Werts Welding President and CEO Dwight Werts, L&C President Dale Chapman and Trailer Salesman Nick Werts.

GODFREY — Werts Welding and Tank Service Inc. of Wood River is enhancing Lewis and Clark Community College’s Truck Driver Training program through the donation of a tank trailer.

“The trailer extends the capabilities of our current program to provide unique training and experience in a trucking segment that requires specialized skills in hauling liquid materials,” said Harry Nelson, L&C Truck Driver Training program coordinator.

The 1989 Heil 9,200-gallon tank trailer was once a Casey’s General Store tank truck with four compartments to transport gasoline and diesel, said Dwight Werts, president and CEO of Werts Welding and a member of the L&C Board of Trustees. It is valued at $18,000.

“Werts Welding and Tank Service is in constant communication with the trucking industry, which is facing a critical shortage of qualified professional drivers,” Werts said. “Werts Welding and Tank Services has always been a big supporter of this program. This donation is our way of assuring Lewis and Clark has the equipment needed to help the entire industry in our region.”

L&C’s program prepares individuals with little or no commercial driving experience for a career in tractor-trailer driving.

“The program has a perfect track record of students earning passing scores on their commercial driver’s license tests and a great reputation among trucking employers,” Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Linda Chapman said. “This impressive tank trailer contribution will contribute to the students’ learning and their confidence as it gets incorporated into the instructional program.”

Students receive classroom instruction about Department of Transportation regulations and commercial driver’s license requirements to enable them to obtain their learner’s permit. Additional classroom instruction, in conjunction with behind-the-wheel driving experience, provides students with the knowledge and skills necessary to take the Illinois Secretary of State-administered commercial driver’s license Class A road test.

Graduates who pass this test receive their commercial driver’s license and are qualified to obtain employment in the transportation industry as an entry-level truck driver.

“The donation of the tank trailer will better prepare our students for careers in this competitive field,” L&C Dean of Career Programs Sue Czerwinski said. “We appreciate Werts Welding and their contribution tremendously.”

Truck drivers are in high demand. There is a shortage of 35,000 to 40,000 drivers, according to the American Trucking Association. With the average age of truck drivers between 49 and 52, that problem may get worse in coming years, according to the National Transportation Institute.

“If anyone has any interest in developing a career as a professional truck driver, Lewis and Clark’s program sets a new standard with simulators and a full program of study focused on safety, technology and state-of-the-art equipment,” L&C President Dale Chapman said.

To learn more, visit lc.edu/program/truckdrivertraining and wertswelding.com.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter