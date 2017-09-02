Wise beyond their gears

× Expand Photo by David Colburn Jason Enos and his crew at Smart Choice Auto Sales pose for a photo out front to celebrate 10 years in business. The team includes (from left) Dan Bergmann, Jake Schmidt, Mark Thornsberry, Will Gilmore, James Ransom, Enos, and Terry Pollard.

GODFREY — A decade ago, Smart Choice Auto Sales opened its doors to the public.

Starting with just 4 full-time employees, lots of ambition, and less than 20 cars on the lot, Jason Enos brought Godfrey an affordable option for pre-owned vehicles and more than a decade of experience in auto sales.

Enos began his career as a detailer at Roberts Motors when he was 18. After 2 1/2 years, he tried his hand at sales and found a real passion. Soon promoted to pre-owned sales manager, Enos was in charge of purchasing inventory, appraising trade-ins, advertising, and ensuring that each pre-owned vehicle was reconditioned. Enos credits both Roberts Motors and his subsequent employment at Weber Granite City Chevrolet to being influential in helping him find his calling at Smart Choice Auto Sales.

Today, the business operates in a recently renovated facility with a 4-bay garage, has 16 employees, and usually offers 45 to 50 vehicles for sale. The inventory changes daily: a mix of cars, trucks, sport-utility vehicles, vans, and sometimes motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles. Most are only a year or two old, but they will also offer lower-mileage trade-ins. Prices range from $3,000 and $50,000. Every vehicle is inspected, reconditioned to the highest standards in the business, and checked for recalls before being sold. Most of the vehicles still have their factory warranties and they also offer certified vehicles as well as extended service contracts.

“We pride ourselves on our upfront pricing approach with prices clearly marked on the window of each vehicle and how quick and easy it is to do business with us,” Enos said. “It should not take up your whole Saturday to buy a vehicle; the financing and paperwork take less than an hour.

“We offer very competitive financing through most of the local credit unions with current interest rates as low as 2.74 percent, and we also have a reputation for carrying the cleanest vehicles around,” he said.

With Smart Choice recently expanding its personnel to bring in an employee who specifically locates customer requests, Enos said he and his team are glad to find anyone a specific vehicle at a great deal.

Selling an average of 35 vehicles per month, about 75 percent of customers are repeats and referrals; many consider it to be their best car-buying experience.

Smart Choice has a website with an average of 30 photos of each vehicle, interior and exterior, so you can see every part of the vehicle. The business also provides Carfax History Reports to make the buying experience transparent.

One of the keys to Smart Choice’s decade of success has been to offer competitive pricing on a daily basis. Enos maintains the passion that led him to open the business in the first place: “Everyone needs a car, and it’s nice to be able to provide our customers with a comfortable environment to make such a big purchase. We are honest with people and try and help them make a smart choice when buying a vehicle.”

Smart Choice Auto Sales, 1503 W. Delmar Ave. in Godfrey, is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. For information, visit the website or call (618) 466-5900.

