Wood River’s oldest business to close

WOOD RIVER — On the heels of the announced closing of several Alton area establishments, Wood River Hardware has announced its plans to close.

The store, 26 E. Ferguson in downtown Wood River, opened in 1920. Current owner Keith Tite, 59, said he is ready to retire. He took over the store in 1995 after his father, Billy Joe Tite, passed away. The Tite family purchased the store in the 1960s from the Soliday family.

Tite said while the business has done well in terms of revenue given competition from chain stores, the amount of hours he has to put in to keep the store running has become a burden he no longer wants to bear.

“It’s just too many hours, and I’ve done it for 45 years now,” Tite said.

His children were not interested in taking on the burden either, and other “feelers” Tite put out into the community didn’t turn up any interest in taking the store over. Tite said with the public announcement of his retirement no one has come forward, either.

“It’s always sad when a longtime business closes, and this had been one of anchors for downtown Wood River,” Wood River Mayor Frank Akers said, noting he had known the former owners, the Soliday family, as well as the Tites. “But we certainly understand the reasons,” he added on behalf of the city of Wood River.

The store’s four other employees will lose their jobs when the business closes, which is anticipated in about two months.

“The target date is the last of February,” Tite said about the planned timeframe for the doors to be closed permanently. A liquidation sale is under way.

Kristen Gowin, owner of Kristen’s Hair Studio next door, said the news of this closure was “such a shock to everyone.” Her business was across the street from the store for five years and spent the last three years next door.

“It’s just so sad to see such an established business close up like this,” Gowin said.

