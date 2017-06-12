Wood River business receives monthly award

× Expand RiverBend Growth Association and Werts Welding & Tank Service Inc. representatives gather outside the Wood River business for the presentation of the Small Business of the Month award.

WOOD RIVER — The RiverBend Growth Association has named Werts Welding & Tank Service Inc. as its Small Business of the Month.

The association selects a small business to honor each month based on a scoring system that awards points for number of years in business, number of employees, overcoming adversity and community service. For information on Werts Welding & Tank Service Inc., contact them at (618) 254-6967 or visit them online at wertswelding.com.

The public can nominate businesses by using an online form.

The association is the chamber of commerce and economic development organization for the 11 communities known as the Riverbend. For information, visit growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter