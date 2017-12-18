Wooldridge qualifies for professional recertification

Christopher E. Wooldridge of Brighton has qualified for recertification of the designation of certified funeral service practitioner (CFSP) by the Academy of Professional Funeral Service Practice. He is also a lifetime member of the academy.

A number of professions grant special recognition to members upon completion of specified academic and professional programs and CFSP is funeral service’s national individual recognition.

Since its 1976 founding, the Academy of Professional Funeral Service Practice has had the following goals: 1) to recognize those practitioners who have voluntarily entered into a program of personal and professional growth, 2) to raise and improve the standards of funeral service and 3) to encourage practitioners to make continuing education a lifelong process in their own self-interest, the interest of the families they serve, and the community in which they serve.

To initially receive this award, the practitioner must complete a 180-hour program of continuing education activities and events. In addition, the practitioner is required to accumulate 20 hours per year to recertify. Credits are awarded by the academy for work leading to personal and/or professional growth in four areas:

• Academic Activities

• Professional Activities

• Career Review (for retroactive credit)

• Community and Civic Activities

Certified practitioners may use the designation with their names for business letterheads, professional cards, and other appropriate uses. Certification is for individuals only and is not used to imply certification of a firm.

Information about academy membership and certification may be obtained by contacting:

Academy of Professional Funeral Service Practice Inc.

Patty S. Hutcheson, CFSP, Executive Director

P.O. Box 1160, Buchanan, GA 30113, (770) 646-8988, apfsp.org

