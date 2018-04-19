Workshop to focus on minority entrepreneurship

The Illinois Metro East Small Business Development Center at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville will host a workshop on Advancing the Development of Minority Entrepreneurship in May.

This workshop is open to all entrepreneurs in the community and will focus on general topics designed to instruct new business start-ups as well as individuals who have an interest in entrepreneurship.

The topics will include:

Business Planning

Business Entity Formation

Business Enterprises Program Certification

Importance of Credit

How to Gain Access to Capital

The state of Illinois and the Metro East SBDC will be available to offer advice to entrepreneurs looking to start their business and will answer participants’ questions. The event is sponsored by Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church of East St. Louis and will take place at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center, 101 Jackie Joyner-Kersee Circle in East St. Louis.

“This is an opportunity for entrepreneurs of all backgrounds to learn from the Department of Commerce’s experience on how to start a business,” said Jo Ann DiMaggio May, SBDC director and experienced small business counselor. “While a goal of this workshop is to help minority entrepreneurs, such as veterans, international students, women and racial minorities, this is a great opportunity for entrepreneurs who are not minorities to join in on the conversation as well.”

This is a free event open to all Metro East residents from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 22. For information, call (618) 650-2929. Registration is open online.