Yes, you can

Michael Gebben is an inspiring 31-year-old Alton “solopreneur” who has become somewhat of a household name in these parts — at least in certain circles.

Since high school, those circles have included the likes of internationally known motivational speaker Tony Robbins and even Sir Richard Branson of Virgin Inc. But Gebben recently decided to pause and regroup. He got married to his wife, Jessica, and decided it was time to bring his words and ways back home.

“I grew up here in Alton,” Gebben said. “I started my video production company, Gebbs Total Video, while still in high school. I did a lot of funeral slideshows and weddings. From 2006 to 2010, I filmed over 200 weddings. I was traveling all over the place. Gebbs Total Video did everything for everybody.”

“The one thing that people really loved was my ‘same day edit,’ where I shot the video that day and showed it at the reception that night. It became my sweet spot. But because I did such a good job, my company became more and more in demand. I couldn’t keep up. I became very overwhelmed, overworked and stressed out. I didn’t really know what I was doing,” Gebben said. “I hadn’t gone to college; my company had done so well.”

In fact, it was the phenomenal success of his company that brought him into the circles where Robbins and Branson roamed.

“I ended up being able to work with Tony Robbins, and I went to Sir Richard Branson’s private island four times,” he said. “I was with all these other people — great people. I was invited to speak, and I got the bug for speaking — for inspiring and helping people.”

Gebben started Jumpstarters in 2014.

“People who were asking me to mentor them were then saying they couldn’t have done it without me — and they were going on to build $100,000 companies. And I’m like, ‘I didn’t do anything. We just spent the day together.’”

Gebben said he was talking with his grandfather about this one time: “Grandpa, it’s kind of like I’m a jump start. You leave the lights on, your battery dies. Another car pulls up, puts the jumper cables on, your car starts and off you go.”

It was having that epiphany that helped lead Gebben to where he is now.

“There’s a lot that people can see online. They can see celebrities, and all those other people that are doing things like this. But there’s a disconnect. What I think they are saying at the same time subconsciously is ‘I don’t know anybody in real life who has done anything special or different or unique,’” Gebben said.

“I believe in my heart that what has happened with me is them seeing somebody in person who had not only accomplished things, but was talking to them, being friendly with them, and being helpful to them. Giving them the thought that, whatever their dream is, it’s possible,” he added.

Having first built Jumpstarters as an online presence that was drawing in thousands of people all over the world, Gebben still felt his own disconnect. He missed the one on one, the face to face, and the people right here at home.

“The trend was to do everything online, not to get too personal, and I got sucked in,” he said.

“We held another event in April 2015 in St. Louis, and two more after that, and still no one was local,” he said. “People were coming from all over the world, but I wasn’t connecting with anyone one on one locally.” Gebben took time off afterward to readjust in his personal world, including getting married in October 2016.

“I needed to first regain focus on myself, and on our (he and Jessica’s) relationship,” he said. “I had gone back to video to help shore up my financial footing. But I kept talking, and I was talking with people right here in Alton.”

He made one connection with a coffee shop barista that made him realize there were people “right here in my back yard” who he could mentor and help.

After hosting a well-attended evening of mentoring and motivation Jan. 31 at Alton’s WOW Furnishings and Event Center, with more than 200 in the audience, Gebben is planning to continue his Dreamers, Doers, and Entrepreneurs series.

The next evening event is from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, March 7, at WOW Furnishings, 515 East Third St. Doors will open at 6:15 p.m. and admission is free. Pre-registration is requested and is available online.

