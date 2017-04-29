Businesses pitch in for Bethalto fingerprinting technology

× Expand Photo by David Colburn Liberty Bank Assistant Vice President Michelle Zimmer, Assistant Police Chief Craig Welch and Liberty Bank Vice President Bret L. Mayberry pose for a picture in the Bethalto Police Department’s booking room at the unveiling April 25 of a new live scan fingerprinting device installed by Schaumburg, Ill.-based iTouch Biometrics. Welch says the device will promote professionalism, prove to be a major time-saver and encourage better documentation.

BETHALTO — A new live scan fingerprinting device was unveiled April 25 at the Bethalto Police Department.

Assistant Police Chief Craig Welch said the device, provided by iTouch Biometrics of Schaumburg, Ill., will “promote professionalism” through its ability to capture fingerprints digitally and to directly send information to the state and federal authorities.

Interest in the device began roughly a decade ago when the state provided grants to local departments. Although the Bethalto Police Department did not qualify with its arrest volume at the time, the need for new technology remained strong and the department spent the last six months reviewing the most attractive package for its needs.

“We reached out to local businesses for financial assistance, and both Liberty Bank and Dugan Tool responded,” Welch said.

Of the $15,000 needed for installation, Liberty Bank provided $2,500 and Dugan Tool provided $1,500, with the remainder covered by the general budget.

Welch described the new device as a major time-saver.

“If we have a person in custody that’s trying to hide their identity, we can roll their prints at the station and find out who they are,” he said. “The old ink print process was complicated and tedious; this new device encourages better documentation and allows everything to be done here.”

Following the unveiling, Welch said officers would be immediately trained on the new software and process.

“I think the training should be pretty intuitive for our officers,” he said.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter