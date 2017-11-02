Businesses team up for free screening for veterans

EDWARDSVILLE — Benchmark Mortgage and Sivia Law have joined together to host a Champion’s Club: Veterans Appreciation Event to offer a free showing of the film “Thank You for Your Service.”

This private showing will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, at the AMC Showplace 12 in Edwardsville. Several supporting businesses have contributed in appreciation of local veterans, active military personnel and military families.

“I had seen a trailer for the film over the summer and thought this might be a nice way to give back,” said Todd Sivia, managing partner of Sivia Law. “Our firm works with veterans on a regular basis, but it’s refreshing to show your appreciation in an alternative way. Benchmark jumped on board immediately and we really made an effort to get the community involved as much as we could.”

More than 40 local businesses and residents have contributed to the event, including AnswerMidwest, Barbier Agency, Cisler & Associates, Community Title & Escrow, Legacy Realty & Auction, The Mail Box Store, New Leaf Realty, Payton Blaylock – RE/MAX Alliance, Progressive Property Network, Redman’s Tree Service, Rick Marteeny – State Farm Insurance and St. John’s Community Care.

Along with the free showing, AMC is providing a Veterans Special, which will include a small popcorn and soda at a discounted price. All the event sponsors have teamed up to provide goodie bags to patrons, which will include resources for active-duty personnel and veterans.

“There are many benefits we can provide the veterans in our community, especially through our collective efforts and services,” said Nathan Kerpan, a mortgage planning professional at Benchmark Mortgage. “This is an opportunity to serve those whom serve us, and also allow our firms to work together publicly for a community we can never do enough to recognize.”

Seating is limited, so those interested in attending must reserve a ticket at (618) 208-1967. Only those with RSVP tickets will be admitted into the theater. There is a limit of four tickets per party. You will need to provide all the names of the individuals using the tickets when you call in. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., the film begins promptly at 7 p.m. Note: This is an R-rated film.

