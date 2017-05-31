Butterfly Beginnings to benefit pediatric hospice program

GODFREY — Reservations and sponsorships are available for Butterfly Beginnings, a stylish event that offers cocktails, dinner, shopping, the Butterfly Giving Tree and a live model-mingling style show. Featured stores and boutiques will include Alton JCPenney, Frew’s, Jeni J’s, Spencer T. Olin Pro Shop, hazel2blue, LuLaRoe and Miss Eunice’s Hat Box.

The event will be 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at The Commons of Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey.

Proceeds from this Friends of Wings Illinois event will benefit Wings, a BJC pediatric hospice program, and the Wings on Wheels vehicle and mobile expressive music therapy program serving Metro East communities.

Wings is a nonprofit organization that provides clinical, emotional, social and practical support and services to children (newborn through age 21) who have progressive or life-threatening conditions regardless of their ability to pay. The organization concentrates its efforts on helping families cope with grief.

Reservations are required; $45 for adults and $20 for children.

Sponsorship levels include Empire ($3,000), A-Line ($1,500), Princess ($500) and Mini ($250). Reservations and sponsorships are available at friendsofwings.org.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter