By rail or by wheel

The whistle blows from a new home along the rails now, as area leaders cut the ribbon Sept. 15 to signal the official opening of the new Alton Regional Multi-Modal Transportation Center.

The new station is where the Robert Wadlow Golf Course once stood, at 1 Golf Road along Homer M. Adams Parkway near Kohl’s, Home Depot, the Hampton Inn, and Best Western.

Federal, state and local officials, as well as an impressive showing from the community at large, were on hand to mark a new beginning in travel and tourism throughout the region. The ceremony served to recognize all those who played a role in bringing the project from vision to reality.

A roughly $20 million project, the city of Alton received a $13.85 million federal TIGER (Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery) grant in December 2011, with the Illinois Department of Transportation providing an additional $6.4 million for development of the facility. The first trains to pull into the station arrived early Wednesday morning, Sept. 13, and the former station on College Avenue had its last train pull through the preceding night. Madison County Transit buses started pulling through in previous weeks.

Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau President and CEO Brett Stawar served as emcee, kicking off the event with an enthusiastic shout of “All aboard Alton! Let’s get going!” After sharing words of his own before introducing other dignitaries, he wrapped up his introduction by noting the station as “a new gateway to Alton, beginning today.”

Gov. Bruce Rauner was unable to attend but conveyed a message during the ceremony. Among many highlights noting the accomplishment, Rauner’s message pointed out the 9,000-square-foot station steps into the spot of the state’s eighth-busiest train station.

“We expect this will move up to fifth or even third with this new station,” Stawar said.

Alton Mayor Brant Walker said the facility will greatly improve the experience of traveling in the state and will serve as a hub for Madison County Transit public transportation services.

“It will also serve as an economic catalyst for the region, with the 30 acres around the station ripe for development,” Walker said.

Walker recognized those “who had a role in making this day happen.” Among them were federal and state government representatives as well as regional team members. Locally, there were many Walker noted as well — among them were former Alton mayor Tom Hoechst, along with former city development director Phil Roggio and current director Greg Caffey.

The mayor — and nearly every guest speaker to take the podium — also recognized Madison County Transit Director Jerry Kane.

“This is truly a great day — not only for our city, but for our county, region and state,” Walker said.

State Sen. Bill Haine also spoke at the ceremony, with a bit of moving sentiment shown as he reminisced about the project and its stages to fruition.

“This has been a work of art and is now a regional asset — an asset to the entire St. Louis region,” he said.

He also said the project resulted from a bipartisan effort in the Illinois legislature.

Following Haine, state Rep. Dan Beiser took the large number of attendees back to Stawar’s call of “all aboard” and said this was perhaps the most appropriate phrase to describe the project.

“It truly exemplifies this project, as it took all levels — federal, state and local — to cooperate and make it happen,” Beiser said.

Sen. Richard Durbin said he was born and raised in East St. Louis.

“I have railroad in my blood,” he said.

He and his brothers worked for the railroad as young men, and he shared a fond memory of riding on the Pullman car with his grandfather. Durbin also concurred with the ceremony’s overall sentiment.

“A lot of people made this happen at every level of government,” he said, also noting it’s an entirely union-built facility.

Lauren Sanders read a letter on behalf of U.S. Rep. Mike Bost.

“You get to see the fruition of other’s diligence,” she said. “This is proof of what can be done when federal, state and local government comes together.”

Retired congressman Jerry Costello noted the cooperative spirit of the project.

“This is what you can do when Democrats and Republicans work together,” he said.

Costello started his remarks with recognition of Kimberly Clark, the Alton mayor’s chief of staff, who worked for Costello for 20 years before joining Walker’s team. Costello noted Clark was working on this project from his office before joining the mayor’s office.

Amtrak’s Mike Franke made several points about the station and the Illinois High Speed Rail project. As he began his remarks, a train passed by.

“This happens every time I give a talk,” Franke said, laughing.

He said 60,000 passengers traveled through the Alton train station last year, and that number is expected to grow with higher speeds and greater capacity.

“This new station is 10 times larger than the waiting room at the College Avenue station,” Franke said.

He also said station construction and renovation will be complete for Carlinville and Lincoln this fall, and at Joliet next year. Once those are finished, all stations in Illinois south of Chicago will be new, modern, and improved. He wrapped up by noting trains were sold out for the weekend Cardinals-Cubs game in Chicago.

IDOT Assistant Secretary Rich Brauer pointed out that, with the new station, visitors will get “a first-rate impression of Alton.” He said the facility was the third new station that was part of the Illinois High Speed Rail project; others included the Dwight and Pontiac stations. With easy connections to Madison County Transit, the Alton station is serving as an important public transportation hub, he said. The commute time to Chicago with high-speed rail in place has been reduced to four hours.

“The bottom line: we are improving quality of life,” Brauer said.

Charlie Juneau of Juneau Associates was the final speaker. Stawar introduced him as “the man behind the plan.” Juneau talked about the project’s highlights, acknowledging difficulties at the start — including the closure of the golf course and securing funds.

Juneau kicked off his remarks by offering an assurance to all those in attendance.

“All the stories you are hearing from the politicians here today are true,” he said, drawing a wave of laughter from the audience. He also pointed out “12 feet of dirt had been removed from where you all standing.”

Juneau also addressed safety and security at the new station and its expansive parking area.

“There are 168 cameras watching if you want to do anything bad,” he said.

“It’s not often you get to work on a project like this, and I think this project makes a great statement,” he said.

Residents noted the facility’s beauty and said it will be a great improvement in public transportation.

In a final remark before the scissors cut through the ribbon, Stawar said the station represents “a growing economic platform for the entire region.”

