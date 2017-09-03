Cahokia Mounds event to feature native crafts, demonstrations

× Expand Photo from Cahokia Mounds Facebook page Monks Mound, the largest mound at Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site.

COLLINSVILLE — American Indian craftpersons, demonstrators, and performers will be featured at American Indian Educational Days at Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 9-10.

Booths will be set up in the lobby of the Interpretive Center, where American Indians will demonstrate native crafts such as beadwork, display clothing, and dance regalia, and discuss current issues, customs beliefs, and traditions. There will also be sales of Indian-made jewelry, fry bread, storytelling, and other performances.

This event is sponsored by American Indian Educational Resources of St. Louis, a group of Indian artists, craftpersons, storytellers, dancers, and lecturers who provide a service in and around the metropolitan area. For more information about the organization, contact Kathy Dickerson at (314) 502-7814 or Kathy_m_dickerson@yahoo.com.

cahokiamounds.org

